“Before May 15” - Eric Bischoff makes bold prediction about AEW Dynamite

Eric Bischoff does not hold back on Tony Khan and AEW when giving his opinion on how the company is run. There have been many times that the WWE Hall of Famer has gone off on AEW.

He has now given a bold prediction on the future of Dynamite after reacting to a graph showing the amount of viewers for the April 3 episode. He was referring to the numbers and said that before May 15, the numbers would fall below 700k.

“How long before Dynamite drops below 700k ? My estimation? Before May 15.”

While we don't know why Eric Bischoff said this, it will be interesting to get his take on this tweet. Given that he has run WCW before, he probably sees something the common fan cannot.

Eric Bischoff compares former AEW star Jade Cargill to Bill Goldberg

Former AEW star Jade Cargill has been making waves ever since joining WWE. She won the tag team match she was involved in at WrestleMania 40 and is being booked as an unstoppable star.

Eric Bischoff has now compared her to former WCW star Bill Goldberg. He was speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast when he said:

"Jade Cargill, I don't know if they are doing a documentary or she is documenting her career, starting in AEW and spending a couple of years there and not really doing much after the first six months. But to get that big break, she is kind of like Bill Goldberg in a way. She hasn't been around that long. I mean, yes, she showed up in AEW back in 2021, 2022, whenever it was."

Like Goldberg, Cargill had an unbeaten run for a long time in AEW when she was the TBS Champion before being beaten by Kris Statlander. She will hope that WWE books her in the same way.

