Eric Bischoff on 31-year-old WWE star: "She is kind of like Bill Goldberg"

WWE WrestleMania is almost here, and Jade Cargill will compete at the grand event for the first time. During a recent episode of his podcast, Eric Bischoff waxed lyrical about the former AEW star, comparing her to Goldberg.

Jade Cargill will compete in a huge six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania XL, where she will form a dream team with Naomi and Bianca Belair to take on Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai and Asuka of Damage CTRL.

The match will feature exceptionally gifted talents, but Eric Bischoff is most looking forward to seeing Cargill's performance. While running down the WrestleMania card on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff specifically spoke about Jade Cargill and briefly recalled her stint in AEW, where she believed she wasn't used to her best potential.

Bischoff, who saw Goldberg's meteoric rise in WCW, likened Cargill's quick ascension in the wrestling business to the former WWE Universal Champion.

Goldberg didn't need to train for a long time before he became a big name in WCW, and Jade Cargill has gone about handling her business in similar fashion, according to Bischoff:

"Jade Cargill, I don't know if they are doing a documentary or she is documenting her career, starting in AEW and spending a couple of years there and not really doing much after the first six months. But to get that big break, she is kind of like Bill Goldberg in a way. She hasn't been around that long. I mean, yes, she showed up in AEW back in 2021, 2022, whenever it was." [From 1:3806 onwards]

Eric Bischoff likes how WWE has treated Jade Cargill

Many fans and pundits have shared the sentiment that Jade Cargill's in-ring work needs more polishing. Eric Bischoff admitted that Cargill looked green as a performer in AEW and was happy that WWE officials were willing to be patient with the 31-year-old star.

After honing her skills at the Performance Center, Cargill debuted at the Royal Rumble and was booked strongly in a match that saw Bayley emerge as the only survivor.

The former TBS Champion hasn't wrestled in WWE since, and Eric Bischoff believes it is a good call from Triple H and his team.

"I mean, she was so green. Like at a wrestling school for seven or eight hours kind of green, and now here she is in the main event, and I'm really, really glad WWE didn't expose her and put her out there too soon because she wasn't ready and when you have that much potential, you want to give that person every opportunity to succeed." [1:38:47 - 1:3918]

Jade Cargill is clearly a top superstar in the making who will definitely have a point to prove inside the squared circle at WrestleMania.

