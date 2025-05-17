“Beginning of a new era”- Former AEW star sends a bold message after undergoing major character change

Ever since its inception, AEW has been one of the leading companies to create future stars. Unfortunately, some of these names are not signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion anymore. Nevertheless, they have been finding success elsewhere.

One of the most talented former AEW stars is Fuego Del Sol. The 29-year-old was signed to All Elite Wrestling for a few years. He is now making a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene. Throughout his career, Fuego predominantly wrestled under a mask. However, during a GCW show last month, he lost a mask vs. career match, which resulted in him unmasking himself. He currently goes by the name KJ Orso and is a heel.

Orso will challenge 3XW Pure Champion Kenny Alfonso for his title. This will be the former AEW star's first match after his character change. Recently, he released a bold statement on Twitter, which reflected his evil intentions.

"This week is the beginning of a new era…Tomorrow in Des Moines, Iowa, I, KJ Orso, will have my first match post transformation. I will capture the 3XW Pure Title by any means necessary!" he said.

Former AEW star KJ Orso feels free after unmasking

A few days ago, the erstwhile Fuego Del Sol released a statement on Instagram where he claimed that he is currently in the best shape of his life and is ready to take on the world. Furthermore, he said that after removing his lucha mask, he feels free.

"2 years… a few tv appearances but no substantial offers… best shape of my life… best matches of my career… storytelling on full display… yet they took fuego for granted… so I killed him and now I will make them all pay! Now I will be what they can’t ignore, with every word and every match they are going to realize the mistake they made! They will regret how foolish they all were! The mask held back a demon, and now he’s free!" he said.

KJ Orso has been setting the independent circuit on fire. If things keep continuing this way, Tony Khan will certainly want to re-sign him.

