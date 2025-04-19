Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol officially unmasks himself

Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol was signed to the company from 2021 to 2023. Although he didn't win any gold during this stint, he had great matches with names such as Hook, Luchasaurus, Aaron Solo, Powerhouse Hobbs, Tony Nese, and more.

Ad

Del Sol has predominantly performed in a mask throughout his career. He takes inspiration from Lucha libre culture, where a wrestler's mask is sacred. Although the 29-year-old is not Mexican, he has deep respect and appreciation for their wrestling heritage and history. The former AEW star recently wrestled in GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 9. He locked horns with Atticus Cogar in a Mask vs. Career Anything Goes match. Unfortunately, he was defeated, and this obligated him to remove his mask.

Ad

Trending

Del Sol was true to his words and unmasked himself. Several fans thought that he had a good look without the mask. However, a few argued that the abovementioned stipulation was not needed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol is interested in a managerial position

Back in 2022, Fuego Del Sol was interviewed by AJ Awesome on The AJ Awesome Show YouTube channel. During this appearance, the 29-year-old revealed that he loves to be around the sport and expressed an interest in being a manager, a coach, and a commentator.

"I’m going to manage people, I’m going to commentate, I’m going to be a trainer. I want to train wrestlers eventually. I can see myself doing all facets of wrestling. If God forbid, I ever get seriously injured and can’t wrestle anymore, I can transition to being a referee. I just love being around the sport and the energy of professional wrestling. So, I definitely see myself doing any and everything. The more I get to be around it, the better," said the former AEW Star. (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Ad

Fuego Del Sol was ranked No. 435 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2024. He is a former IWR Revolutionary Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More