Chad Gable is learning the "dark arts" of lucha libre from top WWE Superstar's brother? Exploring the possibility

Last week on RAW, the WWE Universe was given more insight into Chad Gable's mission. The leader of American Made has embarked on a quest to learn the "dark arts" of lucha libre. Well, could his journey lead him to the brother of a top WWE Superstar?

The answer to this question is quite possibly "Yes", as the top WWE Superstar in discussion is Penta. The 40-year-old made his debut against Chad Gable and beat him, forcing the latter to learn more about luchadors. With that in mind, perhaps Gable can find what he is looking for from Penta's brother, former AEW star Rey Fenix.

A few days ago, Fenix was removed from AEW's roster page, signaling that he had left the company. Now that he is a free agent, there are rumors he will join his brother Penta in WWE. Should this prove to be true, perhaps he could debut as a heel against his brother, siding with Chad Gable and teaching him how to vanquish a luchador.

Pro wrestling insider WrestleVotes also suggested the idea of Fenix's debut being tied into Gable's existing storyline. Who knows? Perhaps WWE can weave a tale about how Fenix is angry with Penta for abandoning him, thus leading him to help his brother's rivals. However, at the end of the day, this is just speculation.

Chad Gable received a mysterious box on last week's RAW

Whether or not Rey Fenix sides with Chad Gable remains to be seen, but his journey has become a lot more intriguing. As mentioned earlier, the WWE Universe was given an update on Gable last week, and it saw him meet up with the man that Dominik Mysterio recommended.

Dirty Dom gave Gable the address of a man he believed could teach the leader of American Made the "dark arts" of lucha libre. Well, Gable met with the man last week, and although there is no news on who this mystery man is, fans have something else to be excited about, and that is the mystery box.

The man Gable met gave him a box, the contents of which are unknown. However, many in the WWE Universe have already started hypothesizing.

Is it training instructions? Secret information? A luchador mask? Hopefully, we will get the answers tonight on RAW.

