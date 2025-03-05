Update on Rey Fenix's impending WWE debut (Exclusive)

Rey Fenix is reportedly WWE-bound. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion was removed from the company's roster page hours after his brother Penta confronted Ludwig Kaiser during a Monday Night RAW segment.

For those unaware, WWE RAW featured a Chad Gable video package this past week. The American Made star was seen paying for a mystery box, and the vignette ended on a cliffhanger.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided a major update on Rey's impending WWE debut, noting the Chad Gable video package might have something to do with the luchador.

"You know, they've been planning for Rey Fenix to come in the whole time, so I'd imagine they have something special for him in the works. If it involves Chad Gable, you tie it back to when Penta came in and defeated Chad Gable. I like it, so I'd be all for it." [From 08:16 onwards]

After the popular luchador showed up in a WWE ring, Gable was Penta's first opponent. The match saw Penta secure a win over the former RAW Tag Team Champion. It remains to be seen if the former AEW star and his brother Rey Fenix reunite on the road to WrestleMania.

