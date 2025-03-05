3 things that could be in the mysterious box on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night and it was a chaotic show with numerous big moments. For example, in the main event, Rhea Ripley was defeated by IYO SKY and lost the Women's World Championship.

With so much happening, some segments have been overlooked or underrated. Still, one has caught the attention of numerous wrestling fans and it was a bizarre cinematic vignette featuring Chad Gable.

The American Made leader was seen paying for something and receiving a box for his troubles. Unfortunately, the segment ended without fans being able to see what was inside the box. There were no real clues given at all either.

Speculation has been rampant about what could be in the mysterious box now possessed by Chad Gable and fans want to know too. This article will take a look at a handful of items that could be inside the box and why it could be impactful in the future.

Below are three things that could be in the mysterious box on WWE RAW.

#3. A Lucha mask could be in the box

The reason why Chad Gable left Monday Night RAW temporarily was to find an alleged master of the dark arts of Lucha Libre. The WWE star has been having serious issues with Luchadors as of late.

In fact, Gable has high-profile losses to three of the top Lucha stars in the world. He has lost to Rey Mysterio, WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee, and Penta in various matches. He just can't seem to manage to figure out how to overcome the Lucha style.

The answer to his troubles may be to face them head on. Instead of trying to find the answer to how to overcome the Lucha style, perhaps Gable could instead become a Luchador himself.

The box could have had a brand new Lucha mask made specifically for Master Gable. He could be training in the dark Lucha art while there and show back up on RAW as a masked wrestler. It would be a crazy approach, but it could just work.

#2. Brass knuckles could be in there, which may be used as a weapon on WWE RAW

Pro wrestling is a dangerous profession. In-ring action can be extremely physical and wrestlers can get seriously injured. Some WWE stars have battled through such bad injuries that they ultimately had to retire over them.

This wasn't even accounting for the various weapons and dangerous structures introduced into the industry. For example, WWE just had the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event which featured the dangerous steel structure. Additionally, belts, chairs, tables, a hockey stick, and even barbed wire happened to be used as weapons at the event.

One somewhat common weapon in the world of pro wrestling is the brass knuckles. Brass knuckles are worn on the first and can knock someone out if used effectively.

There is a chance that brass knuckles were inside the box that Chad Gable acquired. He could need a weapon to try to knock out the Lucha stars who run circles around him. Even the great Rey Mysterio is helpless if he's knocked unconscious.

#1. Fenix's mask could shockingly be in it, revealing his impending debut as a heel

Penta is perhaps the WWE star who sent Chad Gable over the edge. The former AEW, TNA Wrestling, AAA, and Lucha Underground star made his debut in January in a match with the former Olympian.

The two had an incredible one-on-one match, but ultimately, Gable lost to the masked sensation. This is clearly eating away at Chad, but he could get sweet revenge in a way nobody will see coming.

Inside the box could be a mask, but not for Chad to wear. Instead, it could be Rey Fenix's mask. This, of course, would be the reveal that Fenix is joining WWE now that he has been released from All Elite Wrestling.

Not only might Fenix be heading to World Wrestling Entertainment, but he could do so as a heel. Fans have expected Fenix to reunite The Lucha Brothers with his real-life sibling Penta, but that might not be what happens.

Instead, Fenix could join American Made and shockingly attack Penta. This would shake up everyone's expectations and create a truly interesting story.

