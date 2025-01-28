Beloved WWE star who last competed on RAW 620+ days ago sparks AEW debut speculation

A former WWE star who last competed on RAW over 620 days ago has sparked speculation that he could be moving to AEW soon. This will no doubt have the fans on edge, waiting with bated breath.

There are a lot of former WWE stars that are active on the independent scene who could be looking for new pastures and one of them is Elias. The 37-year-old was last seen on RAW in 2023. After going undrafted he was released from his contract shortly after in September of that year.

He has now spoken about his future during a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest when he hinted at a move to AEW. He said that he wanted to have fun while doing what he loves and if the Jacksonville-based promotion or other notable promotions came calling and gave him what he was looking for he could consider it, but noted there was no hurry.

“I think I told you, for the last months of my career in WWE, I was beating on the door, trying to have fun, make something happen, and it wasn’t happening. So to go out to an indie show, have some fun, doing the things I’ve always wanted to do, put me right back into it. So I’ve been enjoying that, man. If AEW or TNA or Japan or something like that, if an opportunity comes up, maybe take it, see what they’ve got to say, but there’s no rush or anything like that,” he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Elias would also love to return to WWE

In the same session, Elias also mentioned how anything is possible in wrestling and hinted that a move back to his former company was also not out of the question.

“I’d love that. Look, you see how the business works by now. You could be gone, Carlito was gone for ten years, look at Drew McIntyre. These things happen, for sure. Everybody has their own little story. I’m not writing it off. It’s not immediate, man, I gotta do that. But if the opportunities come up, sure, we’ll see,” he said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the 37-year-old former WWE Superstar and whether or not Tony Khan or Triple H would like to bring him in.

