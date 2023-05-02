"Bench them or fire them" - Veteran on top AEW stable possibly threatening Tony Khan to leave for WWE 

AEW President Tony Khan is often criticized for the handling of the roster, especially with rumors that The Young Bucks are the catalyst for the alleged roster split. Disco Inferno recently suggested that Khan should simply fire or pull the stars off of television instead of negotiating with them.

The news around The Brawl Out Incident has unfortunately been muddy at best, with conflicting reports confusing fans even more. Recent reports have claimed that The Bucks are outright refusing to work with the seemingly returning CM Punk, which is the reason for the yet-to-be-confirmed Saturday AEW show.

During the latest episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco suggested that Nick and Matt Jackson could also be threatening Tony Khan to leave and join WWE in order to get what they want.

"If these guys are using this as leverage to maybe say ‘If you fire us, we’ll just go to WWE.’ Which will make Tony look bad, it’s like ‘Okay, I’m just benching you guys.’ Bench them or fire them. If you take them off TV or fire them is literally the only way to handle the situation." (6:10 onward).

THE best tag team match in AEW history and the highest rated tag team match ever by WON. A 6 STAR CLASSIC. 3 years ago at Revolution PPV: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs Young Bucks.THE best tag team match in AEW history and the highest rated tag team match ever by WON. A 6 STAR CLASSIC. https://t.co/iXTD3cmGxG

Many fans often compared The Young Bucks to top talent in WWE, especially The Usos. Shockingly, during the recent episode of Being The Elite, Konosuke Takeshita declared that he believes The Bloodline storyline is better than The Elite's.

Pro wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin doesn't think the AEW duo could realistically face stars as legitimate as Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate is one of the most recognized pro wrestlers in the industry today, and to many mainstream fans, he's the standard that all stars are held to. But could The Young Bucks take on Lesnar in a legitimate one-on-one match?

During a recent episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, Bolin heavily criticized the duo's size and legitimacy in-ring.

"Can either one of those whip Brock Lesnar? Well, the AEW fans think they can, and I cannot go there. If at McDonald's and Brock stands up and one of these Young Bucks stands up, you wanna call the police and arrest Brock for even lookin’ at ‘em because a murder is about to happen." (01:06 onward)

Fans outside of the AEW fanbase have often made similar comparisons, but despite this, the duo seems to be firmly entrenched in the promotion in light of the rumored roster split.

