Brock Lesnar would "murder" top AEW stars if they ever come face-to-face, says wrestling veteran

AEW has many stars that have often been compared to the likes of Brock Lesnar, especially the more physically imposing names on the roster. Pro wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin recently compared The Young Bucks to Lesnar and criticized their believability.

Nick and Matt Jackson are two of the most prominent AEW stars on the roster but have faced a lot of criticism for their handling in the promotion. Additionally, since the Brawl Out Incident, fans on CM Punk's side have been even harsher with their criticisms online.

During his recent appearance on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, Bolin physically compared Brock Lesnao to both of The Young Bucks.

"I get criticized on Twitter quite a bit because I still go with believability. And The Young Bucks, can either one of those whip Brock Lesnar? Well, the AEW fans think they can, and I cannot go there. If at McDonald's and Brock stands up and one of these Young Bucks stands up, you wanna call the police and arrest Brock for even lookin’ at ‘em because a murder is about to happen. Let’s not let this s**t go down! Please, somebody, stop this." (01:06 onward).

Teddy Long recently commented on rumors that The Young Bucks are responsible for the All Elite Wrestling roster split and slammed the EVPs for allowing their personal biases to leak into the workplace.

The AEW EVPs recently claimed that they want to face The Usos

The Young Bucks are often placed in the same category as The Usos, and in modern pro wrestling, the two teams definitely utilize a similar wrestling style. The Bucks have seemingly caught wind of all the comparisons, and in another episode of their bio changes, made it clear that they'd like to face Jimmy and Jey before they retire.

"Before we hang it up, would love to wrestle the Usos just to see if we can break the all time superkick record," the bio said.

Some fans hold on to the belief that Nick and Matt Jackson will eventually find their way into WWE, but this isn't something that can be predicted. Notably, the duo's contracts are set to expire at the end of the year, so could WWE end up stealing them away?

