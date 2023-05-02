Rising star admits that The Bloodline is better than major AEW faction

The war between WWE and AEW has generated some toxicity amongst the wrestling community. At the same time, it has made for some light-hearted, fun jabs being thrown across the promotional divide. The Young Bucks and Konosuke Takeshita recently used the real-life rivalry between the two companies to create a hilarious moment.

Matt and Nick Jackson have never been shy of ruffling some feathers by quipping a few tongue-in-cheek comments and references towards the Stamford-based promotion. With Takeshita being involved with The Elite in an on-screen storyline, it only makes sense that The Japanese Sensation got involved in some of The Young Bucks' antics.

On the latest episode of Being the Elite, Matt Jackson was giving Takeshita a rundown of The Elite's story with Hangman Adam Page. However, Takeshita quickly lost interest, prompting the older of the Jackson brothers to walk away.

Nick then entered the frame to have a conversation with their new friend:

"Isn't Matt right? This is the best wrestling story in professional wrestling history," Nick said to Takeshita.

"It's okay, it's okay," Takeshita replied. "Bloodline much better."

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Young Bucks tell Konosuke Takeshita about the whole Elite saga aka the best storyline in wrestling today.



WAIT TILL THE END. Young Bucks tell Konosuke Takeshita about the whole Elite saga aka the best storyline in wrestling today.WAIT TILL THE END. https://t.co/no3EQSsy3p

While the reference to WWE's Tribal Chief storyline is one of the more tame times The Elite has mentioned their rival company, it made for a funny, out-of-the-blue moment — the likes of which made the Jackson brothers so popular in the first place.

Konosuke Takeshita's 'big push' in AEW

Konosuke Takeshita has captured the imagination of American wrestling fans with some incredible in-ring performances. The 27-year-old star is signed to AEW in the States and DDT Pro-Wrestling in Japan.

Earlier this year, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Takeshita was set for a "big push" in Tony Khan's company.

🅰️🅾️ @KXNGAO Konosuke Takeshita hit an inverted brain buster then smoked Angelico with another one… HIM DUNCAN



Konosuke Takeshita hit an inverted brain buster then smoked Angelico with another one… HIM DUNCAN https://t.co/BBNpWe8KmF

Due to AEW's incredibly large roster, Takeshita has been featured somewhat sporadically. However, his ongoing major storyline with The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club might be an indication of his rise to prominence in the promotion.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes