"Best friends forever" - Kevin Owens' message to AEW's Adam Cole on SmackDown melts fans' hearts on both sides

Kevin Owens has done the unthinkable - broken kayfabe and seemingly spoken about a professional wrestler who's on the roster of a competitor - AEW. But the reason he's done it is heartwarming.

During his WWE Digital interview, Owens spoke about the surgery that his friend, Adam, had that day. Fans online were quick to assume that the friend whom KO mentioned was none other than current AEW star Adam Cole.

Adam Cole suffered a broken ankle during the Samoa Joe vs. MJF match at AEW Dynamite: GrandSlam. Recently, on his Twitch stream, The Panama City Playboy mentioned that he would need two surgeries, including eight screws and one plate in his ankle.

The wrestling world took notice of this message and reacted to the heartwarming words that Owens shared.

Fans react to KO's recent WWE Digital Interview

Real-life friendships are crucial in the business, with several becoming the basis for some incredible feuds in the ring. And a friendship that has remained true even after the individuals have moved on to different franchises is surely precious.

For their part, AEW knows how over Adam Cole is with the audience, so they still put him in humorous promos with Roderick Strong, ensuring that he is still 'tv-visible.'

Kevin Owens and Adam Cole have worked together in NXT

Though Kevin Owens is currently on SmackDown and Cole is with AEW, the two have worked together in NXT. The Panama City Playboy worked on WWE's developmental brand from 2017 to 2022. The Prizefighter and Adam Cole took on each other at TakeOver: WarGames in 2019.

Owens and Cole are also said to be real-life friends, and this video is proof that the two are indeed good friends and look out for each other. The two were together on the Mount Rushmore stable in PWG, and Cole has confirmed Owens helped him out during his stint in the Indies.

