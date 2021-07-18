"Best job I've ever had" - Matt Hardy heaps praise on AEW's work culture

Matt Hardy recently sent out a tweet in praise of AEW, stating that working with the company has been the best experience of his life.

Hardy joined AEW in March 2020, soon after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Though the former RAW Tag Team Champion debuted with the Broken Hardy gimmick, that character failed to strike a chord in the absence of live crowds. In recent months, Hardy underwent a drastic character change, adopting the Big Money Matt persona to reasonable success.

Recently taking to Twitter, Matt Hardy stated that working with AEW was the best job he has ever had since it allows him to spend more time with his family. He explained that except for pay-per-views, he works only once a week, thus allowing him to take up any 3rd party bookings.

"Work 1 day a week, with exception of PPV weeks/4 times a year. I can take any 3rd party booking I want. Best job I’ve ever had. Chose @AEW cuz I believe in their vision & it allows the most time with my family. My kids have more time with me than most parents. They’re my life," tweeted Matt Hardy

Working with AEW has allowed Hardy to strike a kind of work-life balance, one can only imagine in a physically taxing industry like pro-wrestling.

AEW star Matt Hardy recently announced the birth of his fourth child

Matt Hardy and his wife, Reby Sky, recently welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl, into the world. Since then, the AEW star has been sharing several heartwarming pictures of the newest member of the Hardy household on his social media handles.

It's worth noting that despite the arrival of his child on July 14th, Matt Hardy did not miss out on appearing at AEW Fyter Fest 2021, where he competed in a losing cause against Christian Cage.

