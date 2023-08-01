"Best of luck in your future endeavours" - AEW star Sammy Guevara receives a message on Twitter

AEW star Sammy Guevara receives a cryptic message ahead of Dynamite's 200th episode from Don Callis.

This week, AEW's highly anticipated 200th episode of Dynamite is all set to captivate fans with an exciting lineup of matches. There be a thrilling tag-team bout featuring JAS members Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita against Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia.

For weeks, fans have witnessed growing tension within the JAS, as Don Callis has been pursuing Chris Jericho to join his faction. However, the latter has yet to decide, leaving JAS members questioning his loyalty.

A few weeks ago on Dynamite, Chris Jericho advised Guevara and Garcia to step out of his shadow and establish themselves as individual competitors. This has only added to the intrigue surrounding the upcoming showdown.

However, amidst the excitement, tensions are simmering among the Jericho Appreciation Society members. Don Callis sent a message to Sammy Guevara on Twitter, replying to a new profile picture of the Spanish God.

"Best of luck in your future endeavours," Callis tweeted.

Check out a screenshot of the tweet below:

Don Calli's cryptic tweet

AEW stars Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara recently had a Twitter exchange

AEW stars Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara are caught amid a tense situation, with rumors that Jericho may leave his stable to join forces with Don Callis. In a recent Twitter exchange, Jericho reached out to Guevara, asking him to return his texts, indicating a week-long silence between them.

Meanwhile, Guevara celebrated his 30th birthday with a surprise party given to him by his wife, Tay Melo.

"3️0❤️ Getting older with great people by my side! I got to give a huge thank you to my beautiful wife @taymelo she completely out did herself. She got my friends and family here and surprised me. I love you so much you’re the best!" Guevara tweeted.

Jericho took the opportunity to wish Guevara a happy birthday but hinted at the ongoing storyline between them.

"Hey Happy Birthday man!! Please return my texts…it’s been a week," Jericho tweeted.

With so much drama and uncertainty surrounding the JAS, AEW's 200th episode of Dynamite promises to be a must-watch for the fans.

Do you think Chris Jericho will join the Don Callis faction? Sound off in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.