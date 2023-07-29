Chris Jericho begs AEW star to return his texts, says they haven't spoken in a week

AEW stars Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara have been at odds recently, with the former seemingly on the brink of ditching his stable and joining forces with Don Callis. During a recent Twitter exchange, The Ocho asked his long-time ally to return his texts, claiming that they haven't spoken for a week.

Jericho's plea came in response to Guevara posting some highlights from his recent birthday celebrations. The former TNT Champion turned 30 yesterday (28 July) and was surprised by his friends and family, with his wife Tay Melo organizing the entire ordeal.

In a touching post, The Spanish God expressed his appreciation for the surprise party:

"3️0❤️ Getting older with great people by my side! I got to give a huge thank you to my beautiful wife @taymelo she completely out did herself. She got my friends and family here and surprised me. I love you so much you’re the best!" Guevara tweeted.

Jericho then responded to this, wishing Guevara a happy birthday while also driving forward their ongoing storyline on AEW programming:

"Hey Happy Birthday man!! Please return my texts…it’s been a week," Jericho posted.

With the Jericho Appreciation Society seemingly on the verge of falling apart, it looks as though The Wizard is desperate to stay on good terms with his protégé.

Sammy Guevara shuts down Chris Jericho's claims, says he must have texted another AEW star

Not long after Chris Jericho replied to Sammy Guevara's tweet, the 30-year-old star hit back, claiming that he hadn't received any texts from his mentor.

Additionally, Guevara suggested that his mentor must have texted Don Callis instead, once again keeping in line with their on-screen program in AEW:

"You never texted me .. you must have texted Don instead."

Bringing these nuggets of kayfabe into the real world has effectively added a layer of intrigue to their storyline. Fans will be eager to see how this situation develops over the coming weeks.

