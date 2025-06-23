Best wishes to AEW legend Dustin Rhodes

AEW and WWE veteran Dustin Rhodes frequently takes to social media to communicate with his fans. The 56-year-old has now shared a heartwarming personal update pertaining to his wife.

Dustin Rhodes established his credibility in the pro-wrestling business through his work across multiple promotions, most notably WCW and WWE. His performance as the eccentric Goldust made him one of the most popular and unforgettable characters ever developed by the sports entertainment juggernaut. Since 2019, however, the legend has been a part of AEW, where he wrestles as a talent besides lending his services backstage.

The Natural is a frequent user of social media, where he often shares his thoughts and interacts with his supporters. A few hours ago, Dustin took to his Instagram account to wish his wife Ta-rel Runnels a happy anniversary with a series of photos and a heartwarming caption. The couple had tied the knot back in 2012.

"Happy Anniversary to me and my baby!! I love you @tarelrunnels more than you know baby girl! [heart emoji] Without you, I would be completely lost if not dead. Thank you for taking care of me. I will never stop loving you honey. You are an incredible lover, mother, partner and love of my life [five heart emojis]," wrote Dustin.

Check out Dustin Rhodes' IG post BELOW:

Sportskeeda Wrestling joins the rest of the wrestling world in conveying its best wishes to Dustin Rhodes and Ta-rel Runnels.

AEW's Dustin Rhodes' recent wrestling accomplishment

Dustin Rhodes also hit a major professional milestone recently. The (former) Bizarre One, despite being signed with AEW, has been featured more prominently in the company's sister-promotion, Ring of Honor, as of late. He is currently one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions alongside Sammy Guevara, with whom he won the belts last year on Collision by defeating Mike Bennett and Matt Taven of The Kingdom.

Since then, the duo, going by the name The Sons of Texas, have defended their titles against Bennett and Taven in a rematch, and against teams like The Righteous, House of Torture and MxM Collection. In a recent X/Twitter post, Guevara noted that he and Rhodes had crossed the three-hundred-day mark in their reign as ROH tag champs.

"Over 300 days as ROH World Tag Team Champions!", wrote Sammy

The Sons of Texas tried to add the AEW World Tag Team Titles to their collection by defeating The Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley at Double or Nothing 2025, but they were unsuccessful in their effort.

