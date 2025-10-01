Best wishes to AEW star Adam Copeland (fka Edge)

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 01, 2025 08:44 GMT
AEW Star Adam Copeland (Image via his Instagram)
AEW Star Adam Copeland (Image via his Instagram)

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the world. He is a former 11-time World Champion in WWE and also a former TNT Champion. He recently celebrated a major milestone in his All Elite Wrestling career. Today marks 2 years since he made his debut in the promotion.

Edge had to retire from in-ring competition due to severe injuries in his neck. He returned to wrestling at the Royal Rumble 2020 which is widely considered as the best Rumble return of all-time. He left the company in 2023 after facing Sheamus in his final WWE match on SmackDown.

He made his AEW debut 2 years ago in the main event of WrestleDream pay-per-view. He came out to save Sting from an attack by Christian Cage and Nick Wayne. Following this, Cope stood tall with Darby Allin and Sting to close off the show.

It's been 2 years since his debut and since then Cope has had some great matches with the likes of Christian Cage, Jon Moxley and Malakai Black in the company.

Sportskeeda sends it's best regards to the Rated-R Superstar on the second anniversary of his AEW debut.

Adam Copeland fka Edge recently left AEW

At AEW All Out, Cope teamed up with Christian Cage to face FTR in a tag-team match. During the match, Beth Copeland made her AEW debut to help out her husband. After an intense bout, Cope and Cage picked up the win.

Following the match, FTR and the Patriarchy handcuffed Copeland and brutally attacked his wife infront of him. After the incident, Cope said goodbye to Christian Cage on Dynamite saying that he is leaving AEW to spend some time with his family.

Many fans believe that this was done to write off Copeland so he can go to WWE to have one final match with John Cena as Edge.

Edited by Ishan Dubey
bell-icon Manage notifications