Best wishes to AEW star Dustin Rhodes

Best wishes go out to AEW legend Dustin Rhodes after he provided a massive update on a recent announcement. Dustin was in a brutal encounter this past week on Collision.After winning the TNT Championship at All In: Texas, he successfully defended it last week. Dustin Rhodes later locked horns with Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight, which turned out to be a hard-hitting affair. In one of the spots, Fletcher drove a screwdriver into the legend's knee.At the end of a violent encounter, Kyle Fletcher managed to take the TNT Title away from Rhodes. After losing his gold, Dustin revealed that he will be out for a while, as he has to undergo major surgery. He added that he was in a lot of pain. Many fans on social media speculated that The Natural's aforementioned announcement could be a work.Addressing the speculations, Rhodes took to his X handle to confirm that his injury and surgery announcement is legit and not a work. He wrote the following in his post:&quot;Not a work.&quot;You can view his post below.Sportskeeda wishes a speedy recovery to Dustin Rhodes following the confirmation of his injury. We hope to see him back in the ring soon.