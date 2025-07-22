Best wishes to AEW star Eddie Kingston

Best wishes go out to former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston, as he has reached a major personal milestone. The Mad King has been out of action for more than a year.Eddie Kingston sustained an injury in his match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW Resurgence in May 2024 and has been away from the ring ever since. Over the past few weeks, he has provided some positive updates regarding his recovery. Fans continue to miss his presence on AEW TV and want him to return soon.Five years ago, Eddie Kingston made his All Elite Wrestling debut on July 22, 2020, after hustling on the indies for years. Kingston made his first appearance on the company's programming on an episode of Dynamite, which emanated from Daily's Place. He answered Cody Rhodes' TNT Title Open Challenge. While The Mad King failed to win his debut match, he made a positive impression on fans worldwide.Sportskeeda sends out best wishes to Eddie Kingston on completing five years in AEW.Eddie Kingston recently provided a recovery update amid AEW absenceEddie Kingston has been training with Cezar Bononi to recover from his injury. In one of Bononi's recent YouTube vlogs, Kingston revealed that he was doing great mentally, but his legs were still sore. The former Continental Champion seemed optimistic about his recovery.&quot;Legs are sore, everything's sore from getting back in the ring to doing PT, so that's it. It's like right here [points to his knee] where it gets it, like, where they took out the (...) but at least I can see this now [pointing out structure in his knee],&quot; Kingston optimistically said. &quot;When I first get [sic] back in the ring, and they were like, 'Alright, you gotta do this, and let's do this, and let's do this,' I just did it (...) For me, I don't think, I can't think, I just gotta do it,&quot; Kingston revealed. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]Only time will tell when Eddie Kingston will finally be fit to make his AEW in-ring return.