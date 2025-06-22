Best wishes to AEW star Harley Cameron

Popular AEW star Harley Cameron has shared a personal update amid her absence from the company. She is currently recuperating from an injury that she sustained at Double or Nothing 2025.
A few days after the pay-per-view, Cameron and Anna Jay competed in a no-disqualification match against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. According to Fightful Select, the creative team took the opportunity to incorporate the Australian star's nose injury into the storyline to write her off TV.
Harley Cameron recently took to X/Twitter to provide an update. She has undergone nose surgery already and has begun the recovery process. The 31-year-old posted a picture that showed how her eyes were swollen and her nose was all taped up following the procedure.
Cameron disclosed that while she wasn't doing well, she was looking forward to revenge.
WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!
"Well I can’t see much right now… but REVENGE is starting to look really good…@aew," she wrote.
You can see the original post here.
Once she returns, she could rekindle her feud with Bayne and Ford. As of now, we at Sportskeeda wish Cameron a quick recovery and hope to see her back on TV soon.
Harley Cameron recently spoke about her dating life
Last month, during her appearance on the Lightweights podcast, Cameron was asked about her dating life. She hinted at possibly seeing someone, but explained how her focus was on wrestling.
The AEW star went through a divorce. She was once together with former WWE Superstar Xyon Quinn.
“Am I dating? Oh yeah. I might be seeing someone. I will just say I’m very wrestling focused right now. My one true love is wrestling right now. But. Yeah. No, don’t be sliding in my DMs.” [H/T: ITRWrestling]
Harley Cameron has instantly become a fan favorite following her great run this year. She will surely look to continue this when she makes her return to the ring.