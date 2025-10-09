Best wishes to AEW star Jay White

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 09, 2025 17:02 GMT
Jay White is a former AEW Trios Champion
Jay White is a former AEW Trios Champion [Image via AEW's Instagram]

AEW star Jay White is one of the promotion's most popular talents. Today, he is celebrating a personal milestone.

Although he made a few appearances in 2022, Jay White officially joined AEW in 2023 with a solid reputation built in NJPW. In Tony Khan's promotion, it grew stronger, and he quickly became a fan favourite. As of today, the Bang Bang Gang member has been missing in action since March due to an injury and was written off TV via an ambush by the Death Riders. Although he was expected to return earlier this year, recent reports claim he will be out for the rest of 2025. Today, the Switchblade has reason to celebrate as he turns 33 years old.

All Elite Wrestling commemorated the occasion with a birthday post for the former Trios Champion on X.

"Happy Birthday! @JayWhiteNZ 🎁," wrote AEW on X

AEW had planned to turn Jay White heel before injury

Jay white suffered a legitimate broken hand in a singles match against Kevin Knight on the March 29 edition of Collision. Due to this, Tony Khan had to pull him from a major match at the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view. The 33-year-old was meant to fight Will Ospreay in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Men's Tournament at Dynasty, but was replaced by Knight on the night.

Some time after Dynasty, Fightful Select reported that SwitchBlade was set for a career-changing heel turn, but his injury derailed it. It was also noted that White's turn would have impacted the main event of the PLE. As of now, fans will have to wait until the end of 2025 to see White back in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for the star once he is fully ready to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

