Best wishes to AEW star Jay White

AEW star Jay White is one of the promotion's most popular talents. Today, he is celebrating a personal milestone.Although he made a few appearances in 2022, Jay White officially joined AEW in 2023 with a solid reputation built in NJPW. In Tony Khan's promotion, it grew stronger, and he quickly became a fan favourite. As of today, the Bang Bang Gang member has been missing in action since March due to an injury and was written off TV via an ambush by the Death Riders. Although he was expected to return earlier this year, recent reports claim he will be out for the rest of 2025. Today, the Switchblade has reason to celebrate as he turns 33 years old.All Elite Wrestling commemorated the occasion with a birthday post for the former Trios Champion on X.&quot;Happy Birthday! @JayWhiteNZ 🎁,&quot; wrote AEW on X AEW had planned to turn Jay White heel before injuryJay white suffered a legitimate broken hand in a singles match against Kevin Knight on the March 29 edition of Collision. Due to this, Tony Khan had to pull him from a major match at the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view. The 33-year-old was meant to fight Will Ospreay in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Men's Tournament at Dynasty, but was replaced by Knight on the night. Some time after Dynasty, Fightful Select reported that SwitchBlade was set for a career-changing heel turn, but his injury derailed it. It was also noted that White's turn would have impacted the main event of the PLE. As of now, fans will have to wait until the end of 2025 to see White back in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for the star once he is fully ready to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.