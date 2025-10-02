Best wishes to AEW star Skye Blue

Skye Blue is one of the most eye-catching high-flyers in AEW right now, and today the star is celebrating a personal milestone.Blue made her debut in AEW in 2021 and gained prominence over the years. Known for her resilience in the ring, Skye portrays a heel persona in the Jacksonville-based promotion and is currently allied with Thekla and Julia Hart, who collectively form a villainous faction called the Triangle of Madness. The group is currently embroiled in a rivalry with Jamie Hayter. Skye Blue was recently involved in a memorable Philadelphia-style Street Fight against the then Women's World Champion Toni Storm on Dynamite, which she lost. However, Blue has a reason to celebrate today as she turns 25. Commemorating the same, All Elite Wrestling's official account posted a happy birthday message on X/Twitter for Skye.&quot;Happy Birthday! @Skyebyee 🎁.&quot;Skye Blue names her AEW Blood and Guts Women's dream teamOn the most recent episode of Collision, AEW star Jamie Hayter announced the first-ever Women's Blood and Guts match, scheduled for November 12, 2025. Earlier this year, Skye Blue, who will seemingly be a part of the match, made an appearance on Adrian Hernandez's Unlikely, where she was asked to form her dream women's team for Blood and Guts.Responding to the same, Blue named Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Julia Hart, and Athena.&quot;Me, Julia Hart, I want Willow [Nightangle] because Willow is just as crazy as I am. I feel like Kris Statlander because she’s pretty big and pretty strong, Athena.&quot; [H/T: Fightful.com]Jamie Hayter and Skye Blue will be on opposite sides at Blood and Guts 2025, which is traditionally a five-a-side match. So far, we know that Julia Hart and Thekla will be on the side of the 25-year-old. The final two members, as well as the members of Hayter's team, can be expected to be disclosed in the coming weeks.