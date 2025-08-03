  • home icon
  Best wishes to former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose

Best wishes to former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose

By Jacob Terrell
Published Aug 03, 2025 21:09 GMT
Nyla Rose [Image credit: AEW
Nyla Rose [Image credit: AEW's official website]

AEW is on the road to Forbidden Door 2025 amid increased momentum and a wave of good fan sentiment. The company has another reason to celebrate today, as it's Nyla Rose's birthday.

The former AEW Women's World Champion made her mark on the very first episode of Dynamite back in October 2019, when she battled Riho to determine the inaugural champion in a match that many feel stole the show. Rose enjoyed a major push throughout 2020 as well, but unfortunately, her momentum stalled after that.

The Native Beast hasn't been featured on television in quite a while now, although she did have a notable feud with Athena in ROH last year. Regardless, today marks the former champion's 43rd birthday. All Elite Wrestling took to X/Twitter to celebrate the occasion and referenced her eternal social media feud with Serpentico:

AEW's Nyla Rose recently received a great honor

While she hasn't been featured much in AEW lately, Nyla Rose is still receiving recognition for her contributions to pro wrestling. She was recently honored as a trailblazer in the industry.

In June, the mayor of Morgantown, West Virginia, presented The Native Beast with the Art of Change award in recognition of her status as the first transgender woman signed by a major wrestling company. Rose took to Instagram to thank the city for the honor:

"Yesterday was a little surreal… still searching for the words to fit the moment, but for now I want to say thank you to @morgantownwvpride and the city of Morgantown WVA and of course *ahem* the MAYOR @firstwardmorgantown for this amazing honor, and gift," Nyla wrote.

Nyla Rose is looking to get back in the title picture and recently challenged Mercedes Mone to a match at Forbidden Door. However, The CEO seems intent on avoiding another bout with the veteran.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
