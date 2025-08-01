  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Mercedes Mone rejects former AEW champion’s proposal for a match at Forbidden Door

Mercedes Mone rejects former AEW champion’s proposal for a match at Forbidden Door

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 01, 2025 12:52 GMT
Mercedes Mone recently won 2 more belts in Poland [Images from Mone
Mercedes Mone recently won two more belts in Poland [Images from Mone's X and allelitewrestling.com]

Mercedes Mone has not been seen on AEW TV since All In: Texas. Amid her hiatus, The CEO was challenged by Nyla Rose for a match at the upcoming Forbidden Door, which she vehemently rejected.

Ad

Despite her loss at All In and subsequent absence from the promotion's weekly programming, Mercedes Mone remains one of the biggest draws in female wrestling. The CEO is a global star and currently holds eight different belts across various promotions, having recently added the BestYa Women's Title and PTW Women's Title at the Prime Time Wrestling event in Poland last week.

Amid her absence from All Elite Wrestling, the reigning TBS Champion put up a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) asking fans who she should face at the promotion's next big PPV, Forbidden Door. While she got many responses, one big name in particular that replied to her post was former Women's World Champion Nyla Rose. However, Mone was having none of it and rejected the former AEW Women's Champion's challenge outright.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Get out of my comments you mark," wrote Mone
Ad

Mercedes Mone is scheduled to appear on next week's AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone's hiatus from All Elite Wrestling is set to come to an end with the Jacksonville-based promotion announcing her return for next week's Dynamite. The CEO later took to X to address the same and sent out a message in response to the announcement.

"🤑🤑🤑🤑 See yall next week @AEW and you better say Hello to your #CEO 8 belts Moné," wrote Mone.
Ad

Check out her tweet below:

Mone has been away from the Jacksonville-based promotion for almost a month now, and fans are sure to be excited to see The CEO back. It remains to be seen what Mone will say next week on Dynamite and what direction the company will take with her going forward.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications