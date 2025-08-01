Mercedes Mone rejects former AEW champion’s proposal for a match at Forbidden Door

Mercedes Mone has not been seen on AEW TV since All In: Texas. Amid her hiatus, The CEO was challenged by Nyla Rose for a match at the upcoming Forbidden Door, which she vehemently rejected.Despite her loss at All In and subsequent absence from the promotion's weekly programming, Mercedes Mone remains one of the biggest draws in female wrestling. The CEO is a global star and currently holds eight different belts across various promotions, having recently added the BestYa Women's Title and PTW Women's Title at the Prime Time Wrestling event in Poland last week.Amid her absence from All Elite Wrestling, the reigning TBS Champion put up a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) asking fans who she should face at the promotion's next big PPV, Forbidden Door. While she got many responses, one big name in particular that replied to her post was former Women's World Champion Nyla Rose. However, Mone was having none of it and rejected the former AEW Women's Champion's challenge outright.&quot;Get out of my comments you mark,&quot; wrote MoneMercedes Mone is scheduled to appear on next week's AEW DynamiteMercedes Mone's hiatus from All Elite Wrestling is set to come to an end with the Jacksonville-based promotion announcing her return for next week's Dynamite. The CEO later took to X to address the same and sent out a message in response to the announcement.&quot;🤑🤑🤑🤑 See yall next week @AEW and you better say Hello to your #CEO 8 belts Moné,&quot; wrote Mone.Check out her tweet below:Mone has been away from the Jacksonville-based promotion for almost a month now, and fans are sure to be excited to see The CEO back. It remains to be seen what Mone will say next week on Dynamite and what direction the company will take with her going forward.