Best wishes to former AEW and WWE star Saraya

Saraya (formerly Paige) has just made a personal update about herself and discussed a major achievement that she has been proud of for the past few years. This was her sobriety from alcohol and drugs.

The former AEW star recently went into detail about her past struggles with these vices. Looking back at those moments, she was proud of how far she had come, and all those memories were now nostalgic to her. The 32-year-old revealed that she only had one more addiction, which was to vaping, something she has also been trying to get rid of.

Saraya talked all about this in her Rulebreakers podcast, but this time around, she was answering questions while poolside. Upon being asked when the last time she drank was, she mentioned how this was back in 2018 during her friend Raquel's birthday. At the time, she only had one beer, but she immediately stopped after.

“Oh my gosh. So, I don’t even know the exact date, which is really frustrating, ’cause one day I just decided to stop. And then, you know, I tried not to think about it too much. But it is… I know the last drink I had. And it was just one beer. And it was Raquel’s birthday in 2018. It was Raquel’s birthday, and then I just stopped. And I wasn’t trying to get drunk. I just… it was social, you know. And I… I just had one beer and I… I was proud of myself for just having that, but then I just stopped. Just stopped.” [H/T RSN]

Saraya reveals which WWE legend she would get a tattoo of

During the same podcast, the former WWE diva was asked if she would get a tattoo of any wrestler, who it would be, and where she would put it.

Saraya revealed that this would be of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. She has always been a big fan of his, and she mentioned how she would put it on her leg or possibly on her thigh. She did not reveal what kind of tattoo she would get.

"Stone Cold. I would get a tattoo of Stone Cold. I love him so much. I would get it on...I don't know, maybe on my leg, something like that..on my thigh," she answered. [13:56 onwards]

Currently, it seems like Saraya has been doing great, despite not being signed to a wrestling promotion. She has been pursuing endeavors away from the ring but looks to be thriving.

