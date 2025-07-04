Saraya picks Stone Cold Steve Austin over everybody else!

Former WWE star Saraya (formerly known as Paige) made a bold pick when asked which wrestler she would like to honor in a unique way. The Anti-Diva, who recently left AEW and even sparked rumors of a WWE return, had Stone Cold Steve Austin at the top of her list for a surprising reason.
Appearing on Rulebreakers with Saraya, the former Divas Champion featured in an unfiltered AMA by the poolside. One of the questions that popped up was if she had to get a wrestler's tattoo, who would it be, and where she would get it inked.
You can check out the video here.
"Stone Cold. I would get a tattoo of Stone Cold. I love him so much. I would get it on...I don't know, maybe on my leg, something like that..on my thigh," she answered. [13:56 onwards]
This shouldn't come as a surprise since Saraya is a massive fan of Stone Cold Steve Austin. In fact, during an interview with Austin himself in 2015, she revealed that she had a massive crush on him when she was growing up.
"I was obsessed with you. It was mostly your character. It was just so cool when I was growing up. I was like, ‘Man, this guy coming down on a quad bike, drinking beers, flipping people off.’ I was like, ‘This is madness!’ I was, like, in love with you," she mentioned.
Apart from being a massive Stone Cold Steve Austin fan, Saraya was also inspired by the former WWE Champion when she made her in-ring return.
Saraya said Stone Cold Steve Austin's WrestleMania return inspired her
Just like her idol, Saraya's in-ring career was derailed by a neck injury in 2017. It was unclear whether fans would see her in action again, but after watching Stone Cold Steve Austin make a grand return at WrestleMania 38, she was determined to make a comeback.
Speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, she mentioned that seeing Austin return made her feel she could pull it off too.
“Stone Cold had that match with Kevin Owens but he didn’t bump that much. It was very limited but he still had an amazing match and that was inspiring to me. I probably could pull off doing a Stone Cold match, right? There wasn’t a crazy amount of bumps because the story that they told was so fantastic. Maybe we can do something like that,” she said. [H/T 411Mania]
Saraya would make her AEW debut in 2022 and revealed that she was cleared for action. She wrestled her first match since 2017 against Britt Baker at the Full Gear PPV and came out on top.
