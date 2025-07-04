Saraya picks Stone Cold Steve Austin over everybody else!

Former WWE star Saraya (formerly known as Paige) made a bold pick when asked which wrestler she would like to honor in a unique way. The Anti-Diva, who recently left AEW and even sparked rumors of a WWE return, had Stone Cold Steve Austin at the top of her list for a surprising reason.

Ad

Appearing on Rulebreakers with Saraya, the former Divas Champion featured in an unfiltered AMA by the poolside. One of the questions that popped up was if she had to get a wrestler's tattoo, who would it be, and where she would get it inked.

You can check out the video here.

"Stone Cold. I would get a tattoo of Stone Cold. I love him so much. I would get it on...I don't know, maybe on my leg, something like that..on my thigh," she answered. [13:56 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

This shouldn't come as a surprise since Saraya is a massive fan of Stone Cold Steve Austin. In fact, during an interview with Austin himself in 2015, she revealed that she had a massive crush on him when she was growing up.

"I was obsessed with you. It was mostly your character. It was just so cool when I was growing up. I was like, ‘Man, this guy coming down on a quad bike, drinking beers, flipping people off.’ I was like, ‘This is madness!’ I was, like, in love with you," she mentioned.

Ad

Apart from being a massive Stone Cold Steve Austin fan, Saraya was also inspired by the former WWE Champion when she made her in-ring return.

Ad

Saraya said Stone Cold Steve Austin's WrestleMania return inspired her

Just like her idol, Saraya's in-ring career was derailed by a neck injury in 2017. It was unclear whether fans would see her in action again, but after watching Stone Cold Steve Austin make a grand return at WrestleMania 38, she was determined to make a comeback.

Speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, she mentioned that seeing Austin return made her feel she could pull it off too.

Ad

“Stone Cold had that match with Kevin Owens but he didn’t bump that much. It was very limited but he still had an amazing match and that was inspiring to me. I probably could pull off doing a Stone Cold match, right? There wasn’t a crazy amount of bumps because the story that they told was so fantastic. Maybe we can do something like that,” she said. [H/T 411Mania]

Ad

Saraya would make her AEW debut in 2022 and revealed that she was cleared for action. She wrestled her first match since 2017 against Britt Baker at the Full Gear PPV and came out on top.

If you use quotes from the first part of this article, please credit Rulebreakers with Saraya and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!