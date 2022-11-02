"I was, like, in love with you" - When Saraya (fka Paige) disclosed she had a crush on WWE Hall of Famer

Saraya has enjoyed a resurgence since departing WWE for AEW, kickstarting what could be a blockbuster feud with Britt Baker. However, it was during her time with her former promotion that she declared her love for Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Austin is one of the wrestling industry's biggest-ever stars, as he was a driving force for WWE during their rivalry with WCW and an era-defining name. He made a triumphant return to the ring this year, main-eventing WrestleMania against Kevin Owens.

Saraya enjoyed her own meteoric rise during the 2010s, holding the NXT Women's and Divas titles concurrently, as well as one more run with the latter belt. During her time with WWE, she appeared on the Stone Cold Podcast, where she would declare her undying love for the Texas Rattlesnake.

"You,“I was obsessed with you. It was mostly your character - it was just so cool when I was growing up. I was like, ‘Man, this guy coming down on a quad bike, drinking beers, flipping people off.’ I was like, ‘This is madness!’ I was, like, in love. I’m gonna embarrass myself. I was, like, in love with you. I was like, ‘This guy is awesome!’ Am I embarrassing myself?” - Saraya said.

Saraya, like Austin, suffered from a severe neck injury which saw her career halted in 2017. In AEW, she has been physically active for the first time since her retirement, giving hope to the fact that she may return to the ring soon.

Saraya had the chance to return to WWE prior to her signing with AEW

Saraya's switch to AEW only came about after her deal expired with the Stamford-based promotion. Having been unable to compete since her retirement, she filled roles as a General Manager for SmackDown and as a co-host of Fox's Backstage show.

It has been reported that since Triple H's assumed control in the promotion, the company had offered Saraya a return to her role. She was said to have been offered her former role as General Manager, and promised that endeavors would be made to clear her for action if that was what she desired.

She clearly passed on the offer, having emerged at promotional rival All Elite Wrestling. Her role outside of her feud with Britt Baker is yet to be explicitally stated, although all is expected to be made clear soon.

