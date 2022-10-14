Triple H and WWE reportedly gave top AEW star a unique offer to return after parting ways

It's been reported that Triple H made the offer to bring AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) back into the WWE fold before she joined up with Tony Khan's promotion.

The former Divas Champion debuted for AEW at Dynamite: Grand Slam last month, positioning herself opposite Britt Baker for a dream feud. She was forced to retire from in-ring competition whilst with WWE after sustaining a severe neck injury in 2017, but got physical for the first time since then with Baker over the past couple of weeks.

It has been reported that Vince McMahon wasn't interested in bringing the English star back after her departure earlier this year. However, Fightful Select have also reported that she was offered a return in a General Manager role when Triple H took over WWE's direction.

Also noted was the fact that higher-ups said they would endeavor to make a return to the ring happen if that's what she wanted. It's clear she passed on that offer given her current status with Tony Khan's promotion.

Reports have indicated that she has been cleared to compete with All Elite Wrestling, so fans can expect her feud with Britt Baker to culminate in a return to the ring.

The AEW star has confirmed that creative freedom played a role in her choice

Saraya opened up on the reason she chose All Elite Wrestling over her former employers during a recent Twitch stream. She confirmed that she had been allured by the greater creative freedom offered when compared to WWE.

"The only downside that made me pick AEW from WWE is I don't like sitting on my butt and not knowing what I'm doing or if I'm allowed to do certain things. I'm pro-WWE, but I love AEW and I wanted something new and I wanted freedom. That was very important," she stated. [H/T Fightful]

Many who have made the switch, such as Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, have touted the greater creative control and freedom as major factors. Both Cole and Bryan left WWE in 2021, opting not to sign new deals with the promotion.

