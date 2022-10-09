"I just like the opportunities" - Saraya (fka Paige) opens up on the real reason behind joining AEW; clarifies recent promo wasn't a dig at Triple H

Saraya recently detailed her reason for jumping ship to AEW and shed some light on her recent promo referencing WWE. She further clarified that her remarks weren't directed toward Triple H.

After her surprise debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam, Saraya cut her first promo on the following in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During the segment, the former champion noted that she finally has a boss who would "listen" to her, which many believed was a reference to her WWE tenure.

Speaking on her Twitch channel, Saraya clarified that she has no ill will towards the Stamford-based promotion and Triple H was receptive to her ideas. She also mentioned that The Rock was responsible for producing her biopic Fighting with My Family.

"I love WWE, I just like the opportunities I'm getting with AEW. The one thing I don't like is, 'WWE got you that movie.' No they didn't. You know who got me that movie? The Rock. He made that happen. He asked WWE, 'You can be part of this, but I'm doing this anyway,' and WWE decided they could make money off of it and put their names on it. The Rock should get all the credit. Without him, there would be no movie," Saraya revealed.

The English star also spoke about her transition to AEW, disclosing that she chose to join the promotion due to creative freedom.

"The only downside that made me pick AEW from WWE is I don't like sitting on my butt and not knowing what I'm doing or if I'm allowed to do certain things. I'm pro-WWE, but I love AEW and I wanted something new and I wanted freedom. That was very important," she stated. [H/T Fightful]

Saraya is currently feuding with former women's champion Britt Baker. During last week's Dynamite, the former Divas Champion had a physical altercation with the doctor and her allies.

AEW star Saraya on if she spoke with WWE about her in-ring comeback

During the same Twitch channel, Saraya admitted that she never had any communication with WWE about a potential return to the squared circle.

For those unaware, the former Paige called it a career in early 2018 due to a neck injury she sustained in 2017.

"We never had that discussion. I never had that discussion with WWE because they let me go. I've been working years to better myself and be healthier and stronger. Me, mentally, I never brought it up because I had this mental block. I want to be as safe as possible. I know what my body can do. Me and WWE never had that discussion about having a match."

According to reports, Saraya was given the green light to compete again by AEW's Dr. Michael Sampson. With several potential dream matches lined up, it will be interesting to see what the former WWE star offers to the company.

What are your thoughts on Saraya's reasons for joining All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.

