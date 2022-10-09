Saraya reveals if she had talks to wrestle in WWE before joining AEW

AEW star Saraya [f.k.a. Paige] recently revealed that she didn't have talks with WWE about an in-ring return.

Paige left WWE earlier this year after spending over a decade with the company. She made a surprise debut at last month's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show, where she confronted Dr. Britt Baker.

Saraya, on her Twitch channel, said that she and her former employer didn't have any discussions about her wrestling in the company. She stated that she did not bring it up with the company because she was released. The former Divas Champion added that she was also mentally not ready to talk about it with the company.

"We never had that discussion. I never had that discussion with WWE because they let me go. I've been working years to better myself and be healthier and stronger. Me, mentally, I never brought it up because I had this mental block. I want to be as safe as possible. I know what my body can do. Me and WWE never had that discussion about having a match," said the new AEW star. [H/T Fightful]

Saraya said that talking about a return with her former employer made her nervous. She also stated that she will be a lot smarter in the ring when she eventually has her in-ring return in AEW.

Has former WWE star Paige been cleared to wrestle by AEW?

A question many fans had following Saraya's surprise debut in AEW was whether she would be cleared to wrestle. The two-time Divas Champion had to call time on her career in 2018 after suffering a neck injury.

A recent report has indicated that Saraya has been cleared to return to the ring by AEW doctor Michael Sampson.

Fans of the English star were ecstatic to see her get physical in the ring earlier this week on Dynamite. It remains to be seen how a potential match against Britt Baker will pan out in the near future.

Who should Saraya feud against in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes