5 WWE Women who had real-life crushes on fellow superstars  

The Women's Revolution in WWE has allowed several life-long female wrestling fans to lace up their boots and push for a career in the business.

Many of the current crop of female wrestlers have been watching the business all of their lives, with a few even openly admitting that some of their first crushes were WWE Superstars.

The following list looks at just five current and former superstars who have revealed that they once had a crush on fellow wrestlers.

#5 Natalya had a crush on WWE legend Shawn Michaels

Natalya is currently one of the biggest female legends in the company, having dominated the Women's Division for more than a decade. Whilst Nattie has become an icon in her own right and has gone on to inspire and train many of the current stars on the roster, it appears that she once had quite the crush on a WWE Hall of Famer.

Nattie recently opened up to Dr. Beau Hightower about her crush on The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels.

“Shawn Michaels was like my very first crush. When I was a little girl I loved The Rockers. When they were the Rockers, I had a huge crush on Shawn Michaels. My little sister liked Marty Jannetty. We would always watch them wrestle my dad and my uncle," via SEScoops.

#4 Becky Lynch had a crush on Jeff Hardy

Tash🏳️‍🌈 @TashaXXRollins Part 6. Becky said Jeff was her first wrestling crush n Seth said balor and she was like oh. Lmaoo, Then becky said balor for inducting her into the hof after seth said Charlotte and she didn't look to pleased Part 6. Becky said Jeff was her first wrestling crush n Seth said balor and she was like oh. Lmaoo, Then becky said balor for inducting her into the hof after seth said Charlotte and she didn't look to pleased 😂 https://t.co/GKoCNf9s57

Becky Lynch has become one of the best-known female wrestlers in the world in recent years and has been able to juggle family life with a main event caliber career. Despite recently marrying fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, it appears that a few years ago Becky Lynch had quite the crush on a wrestler that she once shared the WWE locker room with.

When asked who her first wrestling crush was as part of a Q&A with Seth Rollins, Lynch revealed that it was in fact Jeff Hardy, even though her husband had originally believed that it was Finn Balor.

The Irish star was originally trained by Balor and the duo were able to work together several times throughout their careers, but it appears that she had a crush on Jeff Hardy before her career began.

She is also one of the few women who has been able to work in the company alongside her first crush, which must have been quite overwhelming.

#3 Ruby Riott had a crush on Razor Ramon

Ruby Riott was released from WWE last year and has since carved quite the career for herself outside of the company in AEW as Ruby Soho. Like many young women growing up and pursuing a career in the wrestling business, she was an avid fan of WWE and even had a crush on a Hall of Famer.

Back in 2017, Riott was part of a WWE YouTube video where she opened up about having a crush on two of the company's biggest legends.

“It’s actually a tie between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Razor Ramon.”

Both Razor Ramon and Austin dominated the business in the 1990s. Austin remains part of the company to this day, having only recently wrestled at WrestleMania 38.

#2 Carmella had a crush on X-Pac

Carmella calls herself "The Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE" and recently married fellow superstar Corey Graves. The former Women's Tag Team Champion was previously in a relationship with Big Cass, but it seems that Carmella actually had some interesting crushes of her own growing up.

Carmella's father Paul Van Dale wrestled for WWE throughout the 1990s, which meant that she watched a lot of wrestling when she was younger and had several different crushes.

As part of a recent guest appearance on "Rasslin, Carmella revealed that she once had a crush on X-Pac and Razor Ramon. This is interesting since the second-generation star would definitely have crossed paths with these two stars at some point in her career.

"I’ll tell you who mine was. Mine was 1-2-3 Kid. If you want me to be 1000 percent honest, I loved the 1-2-3 Kid. Then when I was a little bit older, obviously Razor Ramon, like are you kidding me? My dad actually wrestled him in his debut match, and I love Razor Ramon. But, if I am being 1000 percent honest, the first time I saw 1-2-3 Kid, I was like, ‘oh, he’s so cool.’" via RingSideNews

#1 Paige had a crush on Stone Cold Steve Austin

Paige recently revealed that she will depart WWE on July 7 after spending more than a decade in the company. The former Divas Champion was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion but was forced to retire from the company back in 2018 and has since worked in several non-wrestling roles.

Paige, who is one of the most controversial wrestlers of recent years, was asked who her biggest inspiration was growing up. She chose The Texas Rattlesnake.

As part of an appearance on the Stone Cold Podcast, Paige revealed that the Hall of Famer was her childhood crush.

"You,“I was obsessed with you. It was mostly your character - it was just so cool when I was growing up. I was like, ‘Man, this guy coming down on a quad bike, drinking beers, flipping people off.’ I was like, ‘This is madness!’ I was, like, in love. I’m gonna embarrass myself. I was, like, in love with you. I was like, ‘This guy is awesome!’ Am I embarrassing myself?” via Sportskeeda

