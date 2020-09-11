6 Superstars who had a crush on another WWE employee

Followers of WWE’s social media channels will no doubt be aware that the company often posts topical videos at certain times of the year, including Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day.

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, WWE has asked its Superstars to reveal their childhood crushes in various videos on the company’s YouTube channel over the last few years.

Although the majority of Superstars play it safe with their answers by naming somebody who does not work in the wrestling business (Big E said Britney Spears, for example), others were brave enough to reveal that they actually had a crush on another WWE Superstar.

In this article, let’s take a look at six Superstars who admitted to having a crush on another WWE employee when they were younger.

#6 Paige had a crush on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

While the other selections in this list are from WWE’s ‘Pop Question’ YouTube videos, Paige actually confessed that she had a crush on Steve Austin during an interview with the man himself on The Stone Cold Podcast.

The British Superstar instantly named Bull Nakano and Lita as two people who she looked up to as a child, and then she revealed that she was a huge fan of Austin during the Attitude Era.

“I was obsessed with you. It was mostly your character - it was just so cool when I was growing up. I was like, ‘Man, this guy coming down on a quad bike, drinking beers, flipping people off.’ I was like, ‘This is madness!’ I was, like, in love. I’m gonna embarrass myself. I was, like, in love with you. I was like, ‘This guy is awesome!’ Am I embarrassing myself?”

Austin responded by noting how it was interesting that a bald-headed WWE character with a goatee could resonate so much with a young girl.

#5 Ruby Riott had crushes on Steve Austin and Razor Ramon

Ruby Riott formed The Riott Squad in 2017

Like many of today’s WWE Superstars, Ruby Riott was a huge wrestling fan during the Monday Night Wars in the 1990s.

In September 2017, Riott revealed in a WWE YouTube video that she had crushes on two of the most influential Superstars of that generation – Steve Austin and Razor Ramon – when she was a child.

“It’s actually a tie between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Razor Ramon.”

Austin was instrumental in helping WWE defeat WCW in the Monday Night Wars, while Ramon’s move from WWE to WCW – and subsequent reinvention as Scott Hall in the nWo – kick-started one of the most talked-about storylines in wrestling history.