Best wishes to AEW star Konosuke Takeshita

AEW star Konosuke Takeshita has enjoyed a series of highs recently. Nicknamed "the Future," Takeshita is a central figure in The Don Callis Family, but beyond that, he is also celebrating a major moment outside the squared circle with his recent marriage to fellow All Elite Wrestling star Yuka Sakazaki. Amid all that, Konosuke has more reason to celebrate as he turns 30 today.

A former International Champion, Takeshita held the title for 148 days before dropping it to Kenny Omega at Revolution earlier this year. He currently holds the NEVER Openweight Championship and is scheduled to defend it at NJPW Dominion 6.15 on June 15 in Osaka, Japan, against Oleg Boltin.

A few hours ago, AEW shared a post on X, wishing him a happy birthday.

Incidentally, Takeshita shares his birthday with fellow All Elite Wrestling star and stablemate Josh Alexander. He acknowledged the same by responding to AEW's birthday post for Josh.

Takeshita, who picked up a big win in a six-man tag team bout at Double or Nothing 2025, first appeared in Tony Khan's promotion in 2021. Since then, he has built a solid reputation as a top performer. We wish the star a very happy birthday and a bright future.

Konosuke Takeshita announces his marriage to AEW star Yuka Sakazaki

Konosuke Takeshita surprised fans recently when he announced his marriage to fellow All Elite Wrestling star Yuka Sakazaki. The couple, who had kept their relationship private until now, shared the news through emotional Instagram posts.

On his IG, Takeshita posted a couple of pictures, along with a message expressing gratitude for Yuka’s constant support. The post also introduced their dog, Kenshiro.

Meanwhile, Yuka also shared a post, stating:

“They mean more to me than anything—even myself. They are my world. My heart. My everything.”

Many fans and wrestlers responded to their posts and extended their congratulations.

