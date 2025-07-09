Best wishes to AEW star Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin is one of the top stars in AEW. Today is a huge day for him. The Gold Standard first came into the limelight in WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era due to his athletic ability. He was one of the most athletically gifted stars in the company as a solid mid-carder.

Today, Benjamin works for AEW, where it didn't take long for him to assert his dominance along with Bobby Lashley and MVP. He is also one-half of the World Tag Team Champions. Today, The Hurt Syndicate member is celebrating his 50th birthday. To celebrate the occasion, All Elite Wrestling's X account wished Shelton a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday! @Sheltyb803," the post read.

Check out the post below:

Disco Inferno slammed AEW's booking of Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have been a dominant force ever since they joined forces in AEW. They quickly captured the World Tag Team Championship and have since looked unstoppable. Currently, there aren't enough credible opponents who could take the gold away from The Hurt Syndicate. Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently commented on the same.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Inferno stated that AEW isn't considering Shelton and Lashley's age while booking them. He further noted that the company is wasting time by taking too long with their storylines.

"Alright, I'm gonna make a statement here. These guys have got a lot of shred on the tires even though they look great. These guys are up there in age. You are wasting time like this, like spending, like, three, four, or five weeks with Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey, and that adds up. The next thing you know, like half a year's gone by, and these guys haven't got any traction with anybody," he said.

The Hurt Syndicate members will defend their gold against ''Speedball'' Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight at All In 2025 this weekend. It will be interesting to see if they retain their title in Texas.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Shelton Benjamin a very happy birthday!

