AEW star Cope is one of the most renowned legends in the professional wrestling industry. As he continues to be an active performer, July 1st is an incredibly special day for the Rated-R Superstar.
On this day in 1992, Cope made his professional wrestling debut. On Canada Day that year, wrestling fans saw a young kid with big dreams make his mark inside a squared circle for the first time in an event at Monarch Park Stadium in his hometown of Toronto, Canada.
He continued to wrestle on the independent circuit for the next four years before making his debut in WWE in 1996. He gained prominence as part of a tag team alongside his real-life best friend, Christian Cage.
Adam Copeland went on to become a marquee singles star, winning multiple championships and accolades. He retired in 2011 due to injuries but returned nine years later. The WWE legend left the company after the end of his second tenure and joined All Elite Wrestling in 2023, continuing to be an asset to the wrestling world. Today marks the 33rd anniversary of his pro wrestling debut, and fans are eager to see the legend return to the squared circle.
Top independent star called Cope his dream opponent in AEW
During his AEW tenure, Adam Copeland defended the TNT Championship against his former WWE partner Matt Cardona on the March 30, 2024 episode of Collision. The Indy God called it his dream match, even though he thought AEW allegedly did not like the showdown.
Here is what Matt Cardona told Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful:
"I guess AEW didn't love it because I never got a job," Cardona said. "But seriously, it was my dream match, and it was a great moment. I'm forever grateful for that match with Adam Copeland. I think just walking down that aisle—I'm getting goosebumps right now, you can't tell because I'm wearing this custom suit—but it was like, ‘Wow, it worked. Everything I've been doing, it's working, it worked.’ Validation, is that the right word?" [H/T Fightful]
The Ultimate Opportunist is currently out of action after being taken out by his former allies, FTR, at the 2025 Dynasty pay-per-view. It remains to be seen when he will return to television for one more enthralling run.
