"Beth might wanna get that wheelchair ready", "Disgusting" - Fans enraged after Adam Copeland (Edge) took a scary-looking move on AEW Dynamite

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to express their concern and frustration after witnessing a nerve-wracking moment during Adam Copeland's in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite.

Copeland made his AEW in-ring debut on the latest episode of Dynamite against Luchasaurus. The match was a great back-and-forth as both stars executed a variety of moves on each other. However, one move in particular caught the attention of fans for all the wrong reasons.

During the match, Luchasaurus delivered a Tombstone Piledriver to Adam Copeland. The move is known for being dangerous, especially to wrestlers with neck injuries, and Copeland has a history of neck problems. In 2011, he had to retire due to a serious neck injury.

Fans expressed their displeasure at the perceived risk taken by Copeland, given his history of neck issues. Some directed their frustration towards Tony Khan, questioning the decision to allow such a move. Others worried about Copeland's health and the potential impact on his career.

Check out the reactions below:

While the move appeared to go smoothly for Copeland, fans on Twitter erupted with worry for the WWE Hall of Famer.

AEW star Adam Copeland (fka Edge) on original plan for The Judgment Day

AEW star Adam Copeland showcased why he's one of the biggest heels of his generation when he turned on AJ Styles and created The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 38.

The faction was created with Damian Priest and later joined by Rhea Ripley under his wing. However, his run as the leader of The Judgment Day ended sooner than expected.

Speaking on an episode of Talk is Jericho, The Rated-R Superstar discussed the original plans for the faction.

"When we were doing Judgment Day, the plan was that Balor joins and about a year later, they all turn on me. Well, then I got to Hell in a Cell and it was like, no, we're changing everything and we're speeding up that year long process and he's joining tomorrow and turning tomorrow, and it was just starting to find some legs, but it was going to be swimming upstream with me in it. It really was. I started to have that realization. It's like, I don't think they're gonna get where they need to get to with me in this thing."

After getting kicked out of the faction, Edge feuded with The Judgment Day throughout 2022 and finished the rivalry at WrestleMania 39 when he defeated Finn Balor.

What are your thoughts on Edge's in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

