Beth Phoenix reacts to Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) AEW Dynamite match with a two-word message

Beth Phoenix shared her reaction to Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) match on this week's AEW Dynamite with a two-word message. The Rated-R Superstar defended his TNT Championship against House of Black member Brody King.

After retaining the TNT Championship against Buddy Matthews on Dynamite last week, Copeland faced Brody King in a no disqualification main event match on the latest episode of the flagship show. The Ultimate Opportunist overcame the 37-year-old in a violent and bloody bout involving tables and chairs as weapons.

Copeland's title defense elicited a response from his wife, WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix. The Glamazon took to X/Twitter to send a two-word message in response to the match.

"Sweet Jesus."

Phoenix is a former WWE Women's and Divas Champion. She was last seen in action alongside Copeland in a mixed tag team match against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber 2023.

What transpired after Adam Copeland's title defense on AEW Dynamite?

Adam Copeland had to resort to several extreme measures to defeat Brody King on Dynamite. Towards the end of their bout, the WWE Hall of Famer speared the former AEW World Trios Champion through the ropes and into a table outside the ring. One more spear inside the squared circle ensured Copeland's win.

Copeland would be assaulted by King after the match but would find an ally in the form of Kyle O'Reilly, who rushed to the ring to make the save. Later during a backstage interview, the former NXT star asked Copeland to put the TNT Title on the line in a Cope Open on the upcoming episode of Collision, to which the latter agreed.

AEW Collision on May 11, 2024, will emanate from O'Reilly's hometown of Vancouver, British Columbia, and will be followed by a live edition of Rampage.