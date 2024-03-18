"Better cover that logo" - Fans go wild as CM Punk wishes AEW stars a happy birthday

CM Punk's time in AEW was entertaining to many, but it was also largely a disaster. His shocking release in September last year upended the wrestling community and ultimately led to his WWE return. However, The Straight Edge Superstar still has several friends in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Punk was able to reconnect with Samoa Joe during his time in AEW and made new friends in FTR, Brody King, and Danhausen. Despite the acrimonious circumstances surrounding his exit, The Second City Saint still shouts out his former colleagues on social media from time to time.

Such was the case today, as CM Punk took to Instagram to wish Samoa Joe and Brody King a happy birthday. He included a picture of the three of them from last year's All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium. However, he was careful not to show the AEW logo, choosing to crudely paste Danhausen's face over it in the photo.

Fans found the image hilarious and took to social media with a variety of reactions, ranging from sarcastic to complimentary.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

AEW World Champion shares CM Punk's birthday message

CM Punk's last match in AEW was against Samoa Joe at All In 2023. Just before the match began, Punk was involved in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry that was eventually broken up by Joe.

The Samoan Submission Machine was praised for his leadership during the incident but has been largely quiet on the subject since. However, he took the time to share Punk's birthday message to him on Instagram today. Check it out:

Samoa Joe shares Punk's birthday message

Joe and Punk have a long history dating back to Ring of Honor in the mid-2000s. With the two now separated by the promotional divide, their long rivalry may be over, but it seems that they've been able to remain friends.