AEW star reacts to CM Punk's message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar CM Punk has sent a birthday message to two All Elite Wrestling stars today on social media. However, he also seemingly took a shot at his former employer in the message as well.

All Elite Wrestling fired Punk following a backstage fight with Jack Perry at All In 2023. He returned to WWE last September at Survivor Series and was determined to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match to main event WrestleMania. Unfortunately, the former world Champion suffered a torn tricep during the bout and will be out of action for the next few months.

Punk took to social media today to wish Samoa Joe and Brody King a happy birthday. The Chicago native's final match in Jacksonville-based company was against Joe at All In 2023. It should be noted that Punk has placed Danhausen's face over the All In logo in the picture. The Samoan Submission Machine reacted to the message and shared it on his Instagram story, as seen in the image below.

Punk shares photo from All In 2023.

WWE star claims he was surprised to see CM Punk return

Wrestling veteran R-Truth also returned at WWE Survivor Series 2023 after missing over a year with a torn quad. Truth suffered the injury in November 2022 in a match against Grayson Waller in NXT.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter earlier this year, R-Truth revealed he was as surprised as everyone else to see CM Punk back in the company. The 52-year-old star added that the Straight-Edge Superstar better stay out of Cody Rhodes' way.

"I was just as surprised as everybody else. Very surprised. I love Phil, I think Punk is good for business, you can't take nothing away from him, you know? At the same time, you d*mn sure can't get in the way of Cody Rhodes. He has got his story he is trying to finish. In some form or fashion, I am a part of that story too, you know. But he needs to tell it, with somebody else," said R-Truth. [03:03 onwards]

WWE Universe waited seven long years for CM Punk to return to the world of professional wrestling, but unfortunately, his time in All Elite Wrestling did not go as planned. Drew McIntyre has continued to mock the 45-year-old while he recovers from his injury.