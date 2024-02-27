Drew McIntyre mocks CM Punk; names new move in his honor

WWE RAW star Drew McIntyre has mocked CM Punk again today on social media. Punk tore his triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match and will miss WrestleMania 40 in April.

Drew McIntyre has become one of the biggest heels in the company and has the chance to become champion once again at WrestleMania XL. The Scottish Warrior won the Men's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday, aided by Logan Paul's actions. The United States Champion was eliminated by Randy Orton in the match but hit The Viper with brass knuckles after the pinfall. McIntyre capitalized and pinned Orton to win the match. He will now face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre shared a photo of himself lifting LA Knight for a GTS (Punk's finishing move) during the Men's Elimination Chamber match. McIntyre suggested a hilarious new name for the move, The GTM, which is short for "Go To Mania".

"The GTM. Go To Mania," he wrote.

Drew McIntyre reveals injury suffered at WWE Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre has disclosed that he suffered an injury during the Men's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday night in Perth, Australia.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the former champion revealed that he hit his ear during the match and can barely hear anything. He added his eardrum burst but claimed that it was worth it because he is heading to WWE WrestleMania.

"Yeah, I just had to beat AJ Styles and I just had to put myself through hell while jetlagged, while this eardrum appears to be burst. Worth it. I did it for each and every one of you. We're so close, so close. WrestleMania, we finish our own story and I finally get my moment," he said. [H/T: Cultaholic]

McIntyre has held the WWE Championship twice but both reigns occurred during the pandemic with no fans present. It will be interesting to see if the RAW star can dethrone Seth Rollins and become the new World Heavyweight Champion at The Show of Shows.

