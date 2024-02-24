Drew McIntyre breaks silence after WWE Elimination Chamber win; sends a four-word message

Drew McIntyre has taken to social media to send out a four-word message after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber. The former WWE Champion collided with Bobby Lashley, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and LA Knight inside the unforgiving steel structure.

The first superstar eliminated was Lashely, followed by Knight, Owens, Paul, and lastly, Orton. The Scottish Warrior won the bout and earned the right to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. CM Punk was reportedly originally supposed to win the match and face The Visionary at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, The Second City Saint sustained an injury at the Royal Rumble after McIntyre hit him with a Future Shock DDT.

After his Elimination Chamber win, Drew McIntyre broke silence on X by stating that he saved WrestleMania, as he's the one who will be competing for the world title at the upcoming event.

"The Saviour of WrestleMania," he wrote.

Drew McIntyre didn't win the Elimination Chamber on his own. He probably would've lost the match if it wasn't for Logan Paul's interference. After Randy Orton RKO'd Drew, the United States Champion knocked out The Viper with brass knuckles. This allowed McIntyre to get the pinfall victory.

