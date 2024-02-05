Drew McIntyre wants to honor CM Punk uniquely after his injury

Drew McIntyre recently took to social media to take a dig at CM Punk. During the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, Punk suffered a tricep injury.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Second City Saint addressed the WWE Universe and revealed that he would miss WrestleMania XL. He was later confronted by McIntyre, who proceeded to attack his injured arm.

Taking to Instagram, McIntyre took a shot at Punk and claimed he wanted to rename his Future Shock DDT in the former WWE Champion's honor.

"IT’S CLOBBERIN’ TIME. Let’s rename the Future Shock [DDT] in CM Punk’s honor, your suggestions please," wrote McIntyre in the post's caption.

Check out McIntyre's Instagram post below:

Jim Cornette believes WWE will continue to make money with CM Punk's merchandise sales

Jim Cornette recently discussed the potential financial impact of CM Punk's injury on WWE.

On Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran said WWE would benefit from Punk's merchandise sales while the latter is away from in-ring action:

"We don't know the bookkeeping. Are they gonna just break even on Punk with merchandise sales and his intellectual property and likeness or whatever?" Cornette continued, "If he goes back to train some at NXT, then how valuable would that be just to have him in the training class? They have to pay him normally while they're already paying him. No, it's not gonna be a blow to them. And then the inevitable, probably, when he does come back and do some commentary. Do not cry for them, Argentina, as far as their bottom line on Punk."

Punk was the last man to be eliminated from the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, with Cody Rhodes emerging as the winner. The former WWE Champion seemingly aimed to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and headline WrestleMania XL.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre's new character? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE