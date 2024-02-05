CM Punk still making money for WWE while he's injured, according to wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently spoke about how CM Punk would probably still be making profits for WWE despite being injured.

Last week on RAW, Punk announced that he had suffered a torn tricep at the Royal Rumble and would not be part of this year's WrestleMania. He spoke about resiliency and made it clear that he would undergo surgery and come back stronger in a few months.

In a recent clip from Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran mentioned that WWE would probably make money with CM Punk's merchandise sales while he is away. Cornette felt that The Best in the World could also drop by at NXT and train some of the rookies, which would be invaluable for the company. He even felt that Punk could be on announcing duties while he recovers from his torn tricep.

"We don't know the bookkeeping. Are they gonna just break even on Punk with merchandise sales and his intellectual property and likeness or whatever?" He continued, "If he goes back to train some at NXT, then how valuable would that be just to have him in the training class? They have to pay him normally while they're already paying him. No it's not gonna be a blow to them. And then the inevitable probably, when he does come back and do some commentary. Do not cry for them Argentina, as far as their bottom line on Punk." [From 9:28 - 10:31]

CM Punk told Cody Rhodes to finish the story

Last week on RAW, CM Punk met Cody Rhodes backstage. The video was shared on WWE's social media.

Punk and Cody hugged each other and were overcome with emotions. Punk smiled at The American Nightmare and wished him well. He then told Rhodes to go and finish his story this year.

At the Royal Rumble this year, Cody Rhodes became the first man in over two decades to win the Rumble match back-to-back. This week on SmackDown, The Rock was introduced by Rhodes, and the former is likely to go up against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania. It remains to be seen what Cody Rhodes' fate will be heading into The Show of Shows.

