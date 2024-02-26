Drew McIntyre reveals injury he suffered at Elimination Chamber 2024

Drew McIntyre is heading to WrestleMania 40, where he will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship once more. However, the Scotsman didn't leave Australia unscathed, as he seemingly suffered a minor injury inside the Elimination Chamber.

After a controversial finish that saw Logan Paul smack Randy Orton with brass knuckles, Drew McIntyre won this year's Men's Elimination Chamber Match. This allowed the former WWE Champion to secure his spot at WrestleMania 40.

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Drew McIntyre revealed that he could hardly hear after being struck in the ear:

"I can barely hear the words after getting hit in the ear so hard. It's fine. I said I would do whatever it takes, not just for me but for everybody else. And every superplex, every dive off the cage, every powerbomb in the back of my neck was worth it. I said I'd go through any obstacle. Push Cody to finish his story, that's what the fans wanted. Push Seth to stop being selfish. Some people are like, it's just so you can get Seth at WrestleMania." [H/T Cultaholic]

McIntyre added that he possibly suffered a ruptured eardrum inside the Chamber:

"Yeah, I just had to beat AJ Styles and I just had to put myself through hell while jetlagged, while this eardrum appears to be burst. Worth it. I did it for each and every one of you. We're so close, so close. WrestleMania, we finish our own story and I finally get my moment."

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre had a four-word message after winning the Elimination Chamber Match

After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and cementing his spot at WrestleMania 40, McIntyre sent out a four-word message. On Twitter, he called himself "The Saviour of WrestleMania."

Expand Tweet

McIntyre has been calling himself "The Saviour of WrestleMania" since injuring CM Punk at Royal Rumble 2024. He has also been taking shots at The Second City Saint for weeks. WWE is seemingly setting up a blockbuster showdown between the two. Many believe they could lock horns at this year's SummerSlam after Punk recovers from his injury.

It will be interesting to see what the landscape of WWE will look like in the summer of 2024.