"Better than everyone in WWE," "Huge W," - Fans go wild after reports of AEW signing 25-year-old free agent

Professional wrestling is thriving right now, with WWE and AEW firing on all cylinders at the moment. Both companies are constantly looking to expand their rosters, and it looks like Tony Khan's promotion could be adding another top talent to its women's division in the near future.

The star in question is Mariah May. May is a highly talented wrestler who is just 25 years old and has a long road ahead. She has been wrestling for the all-women's promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom since 2022. Her final match for Stardom took place on September 30, 2023, when she lost to Hanan at the Stardom 5STAR Grand Prix 2023 event.

Following that match, it was widely rumored that she could be on her way to All Elite Wrestling. There are a plethora of talented young women in the company, and Mariah May would be a fine addition to the roster. Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that the London-born star is expected to join AEW soon. Fans on social media were quite excited at the prospect.

Former WWE Superstar Saraya responded to criticism of AEW's women's division

Tony Khan has faced a lot of criticism over the booking of AEW's women's division. While there has been improvement intermittently, a lot of fans are still not satisfied with the direction of the division.

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya recently spoke about the criticism. The current AEW Women's Champion defended Tony Khan and his booking in an interview.

“Tony treats us great. Like, he's very respectful. And he takes time to hear us out. And if we have any issues whatsoever, he'll listen and be receptive to those too. We do have two shows, well, actually three, including Rampage, and we do have a female match on every single show. And that's awesome."

The former WWE star continued:

"Like, you know you're never gonna make everybody happy. And that's just the nature of the business, whether it be fans or people behind the scenes, not everyone is going to be happy 100% of the time."

Mariah May will definitely be a positive addition to the company, and it will be interesting to see if she is introduced as a big star or as a newcomer. She is still fairly new to the industry, so Tony Khan might approach her push with a little caution.

