"You're never gonna make everybody happy" - Saraya responds to criticism of AEW women's division

The current AEW Women's Champion Saraya recently opened up about how Tony Khan treats her and the rest of the stars and talked about the opportunities the women's division has due to having three AEW shows. Saraya also mentioned that despite having three shows, some stars may still get left behind.

AEW Women's Champion Saraya successfully captured her first title in the company at All In in front of her hometown of London at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking in an interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, Saraya put over Tony Khan and also addressed the women's division.

“Tony treats us great. Like, he's very respectful. And he takes time to hear us out. And if we have any issues whatsoever, he'll listen and be receptive to those too. We do have two shows, well, actually three, including Rampage, and we do have a female match on every single show. And that's awesome. Like, you know you're never gonna make everybody happy. And that's just the nature of the business, whether it be fans or people behind the scenes, not everyone is going to be happy 100% of the time."

She continued:

"But I do feel like we are in a good place and we're starting to get to an even better place. Now that we do have Statlander back and now she can, you know, defend her championship and then you have me who can defend my championship. And then yeah, you have Rampage for everybody else to be a part of too and it's just; we have a lot of show, we have a lot of space and I'm sure that we'll have plenty of time for everybody.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Saraya addresses her AEW Women's title reign

Saraya successfully captured the AEW Women's title at All-In at the Wembley Stadium in London. In a recent interview, she hoped that her title reign would last long enough to entertain everybody.

Speaking on Women's Wrestling Talk, Saraya hoped that her title reign would be long enough, however, also said that she would be okay if it ended soon.

"Hopefully long and entertaining for everybody. I mean, I don’t know where it’s gonna go. I don’t know if I’ll lose it in a week’s time. I don’t know. But I’m just really happy that after nine years I never thought I would ever hold a championship again.” (H/T Fightful)

