"Better than the trash they have right now" - Fans want WWE legend Goldberg to face Ryback at AEW All In in a Retirement Match

Goldberg and Ryback are former WWE Superstars who are often linked with moves to AEW. While there is not much to suggest that they are joining the All Elite promotion, fans have not stopped fantasy booking the two titans against each other with All In on the horizon.

AEW All In 2023 is one of the biggest wrestling events of all time. The PPV has reportedly broken multiple attendance records for wrestling shows, with over 80,000 tickets sold. This is an incredible achievement, and Tony Khan will need to produce a show worthy of records.

Some fans have been left with worries regarding the card since some of the biggest stars in the company, like Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Adam Page, are not in major singles matches. They also feel that there are too many multi-man matches as opposed to singles clashes.

In light of these concerns, fans pondered over the possibility of Goldberg vs Ryback at the Wembley Stadium show. Both former WWE Superstars are free agents right now. Ryback, moreover, has been demanding a match against the WCW legend for a long time.

Tony Khan confirmed that AEW is paying attention to Goldberg after WWE contract expiry

Goldberg's contract with WWE expired towards the end of 2022. His last match took place in February 2022 when he lost to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

Tony Khan spoke about the potential of the Hall of Famer joining his company during an interview earlier this year.

"He's a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that's interesting to hear that he is a free agent. It's something to follow and he's one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us. Bill is an exceptionally exciting name and one of the biggest names in the sport. Certainly, it's a big thing for us to pay attention to. I would take notice of that and it is interesting," Khan said. [H/T - Fightful]

AEW is currently home to a lot of wrestling legends like Sting, Dustin Rhodes, Arn Anderson, CM Punk, Christian Cage, and Chris Jericho. Tony Khan has shown that he can get the best out of iconic wrestlers who might not be at their physical peak.

All In would be a worthy event for someone like Goldberg to make his first appearance.

