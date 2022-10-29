"Better than all of us" - WWE legend believes Edge's former tag team partner is underrated in the business

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently praised Edge's former tag team partner and AEW star Christian Cage, claiming that he is the "most underrated of all time."

Christian Cage started his journey in WWE as part of The Brood faction alongside The Rated R Superstar and Gangrel. He also shared the ring with Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on multiple occasions across their stints in WWE and TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling). Cage is a three-time world champion with WWE and IMPACT and is currently plying his trade with AEW.

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his honest thoughts on Christian Cage. Angle mentioned that Cage is highly underrated and is, in fact, better than The Rated R Superstar and himself at putting matches together.

“[Christian Cage] is the most underrated wrestler of all time. He never gets the credit that he deserves. He’s a superstar, don’t get me wrong. But he’s always been in the shadow of Edge and he’s actually just as good as Edge, and he’s actually better than all of us at putting matches together," Kurt Angle said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Kurt Angle talks about the creative mind of Edge's former stablemate, Christian Cage

The AEW star has been in the professional wrestling business for a long time. Cage started his career in 1994. During his tenure, Cage has held several titles, including the WWE World Heavyweight Title, the IMPACT World Title, and also the ECW Championship. He has also held the WWE Tag Team Titles seven times with Edge and nine times overall.

During the same podcast, Kurt Angle spoke about the creative mindset of the AEW star.

“He [Christian Cage] comes up with incredible spots and incredible ideas. The kid is so creative and he goes out on the mat and backs it up. He’s just an incredible wrestler.”

The multi-time world champion is currently sidelined from action due to an injury. He was involved in a heated rivalry with Jungle Boy, which culminated in a match at All Out, where he defeated the latter.

What do you think of Christian Cage's time in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

