"Better than Wheeler!" - Blackpool Combat Club possibly getting a new member leaves fans ecstatic

Fans are ecstatic at the possibility of the Blackpool Combat Club getting a new member.

Katsuyori Shibata has been known as one of the best pure strikers in Japanese wrestling for a long time. He overcame a lot of challenges to get back in the ring after suffering a career-ending injury.

Shibata made a few appearances for Ring of Honor and AEW over the past year. Last year, he was in a vicious feud against the Blackpool Combat Club, especially Wheeler Yuta. In fact, Yuta cheated to win the ROH Pure Championship from Shibata.

This week on Collision, Katsuyori Shibata competed in a grueling match against Bryan Danielson. After the match, both men displayed mutual respect for each other. Later on in the night, The Righteous were assaulting Claudio Castagnoli when Bryan Danielson came out to help him. Joining them was none other than Shibata, who came out swinging a steel chair.

The thought of Shibata joining the BCC got a lot of fans excited. Many fans took to social media to voice their opinions.

Zack Sabre Jr. wants to wrestle Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson on every continent

Zack Sabre Jr. is one of the best technical wrestlers in the world, making him a perfect opponent for Bryan Danielson. The two men faced each other four times, and both won two matches each. However, it looks like Zack still wants more of Bryan.

During a recent interview with NJPW, Zack Sabre Jr. mentioned that he wants to face the Blackpool Combat Club member on every continent.

"Maybe international waters, But I'd love to do it around the world Somewhere that's not an NJPW or AEW ring, A match like this can go to every continent. I'm not sure how big wrestling is in Antarctica, but still," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if these two men will step into a ring one more time to settle their score.

