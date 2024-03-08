Bianca Belair receives support from top AEW star amid massive fan outrage

A top AEW star showed support for Bianca Belair after fans made racial comments towards The EST of WWE on a post recently. The star being discussed is Keith Lee.

Keith Lee has been one of the best giant wrestlers on the roster. He has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion for more than two months. He was pulled from the AEW Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View due to an undisclosed injury and has been absent since then.

Recently, WWE Games' X/Twitter handle uploaded a picture of Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Cody Rhodes, the superstars who are featured in the 2K24 video game. The comments on this post were racial towards Bianca Belair, as most fans thought she did not deserve the spot.

Following the outrage, many WWE Superstars like Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Big E, and Cody Rhodes stood up for their fellow colleague.

The New Day's Big E spoke about this situation on X/Twitter and stated that black women's contribution to the wrestling industry will not go unnoticed. Keith Lee seemingly agreed to this post.

"Actual Factual. And I would echo this across many industries."

Check out Keith Lee's tweet below:

What the future has in store for Keith Lee remains to be seen.

Bianca Belair said she had a conversation with Mercedes Moné

While speaking with the Gorilla Position podcast, Bianca Belair recently revealed that she had a conversation with Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks.

"I've had this conversation with her (Mercedes Mone). I don't know what she wants or what she wants to do. I just want what's best for her and what she wants to do with her. I'm no one to tell someone what they should do. What I will say is that we created some magic in the ring at WrestleMania 37. And I think that there was so much more magic to be made," Bianca Belair said.

What is next in store for The EST of WWE remains to be seen.

Who do you think will face Belair at WrestleMania XL? Sound off!

